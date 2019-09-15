COMMENT: I love a good podcast.

They remind me of my childhood when I would sit around my grandparents' table on a Saturday morning, eating home baking, drinking (very weak) tea and listening to stories unfolding on the radio.

Now I'm grown, I'm lucky enough to have a whole library of radio shows I can listen to on command through the magic of technology.

I put a podcast on when I'm walking to work, when I'm doing housework or when I'm driving my car.

It's a distraction from mundane tasks and an opportunity for a self-described nerd such as myself

