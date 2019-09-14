Being an aged care worker isn't for everyone. It's a tough job mentally and physically and requires lots of emotional strength, patience, kindness and sensitivity. Reporter Jenny Ling talks to two carers at Kerikeri Retirement Village devoted to improving the lives of their residents.

Lesley Paton can instantly recall the highlight of her lengthy career in aged care.

She was sitting quietly at the bedside of an elderly resident named Nora, who she'd taken care of at Kerikeri Retirement Village for well over a decade.

The 98-year-old woman, who had never married or had children, was dying, and Paton had

