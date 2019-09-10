While some types of synthetic drugs have not been legal in New Zealand for a number of years, these drugs continue to destroy lives, tear communities apart and kill users. Reporter Jean Bell takes a look at the impact of these synthetic highs in our community as the Chief Coroner's latest statistics reveal how many people have lost their lives due to synthetic drugs.

A drug addiction service worker is calling for more education around the perils of synthetic drugs after dozens of overdoses in the last two years.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said in a written statement there

