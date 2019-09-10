While some types of synthetic drugs have not been legal in New Zealand for a number of years, these drugs continue to destroy lives, tear communities apart and kill users. Reporter Jean Bell takes a look at the impact of these synthetic highs in our community as the Chief Coroner's latest statistics reveal how many people have lost their lives due to synthetic drugs.

A drug addiction service worker is calling for more education around the perils of synthetic drugs after dozens of overdoses in the last two years.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said in a written statement there were between 70 and 75 deaths attributable to synthetic cannabis toxicity since June 1, 2017 across the country.

Marshall said 24 cases were confirmed while around 50 provisionally appeared to be attributable as synthetic cannabis toxicity-related deaths.

Advertisement

Read more:

The Bay of Plenty Times sought the number of deaths in Tauranga but these were not available before publication.

"There are also a number of deaths where while synthetic cannabis contributed to the death, synthetic cannabis toxicity was not the ultimate cause of death," Marshall said.

Tauranga drug addiction worker Darryl Wesley said the number of people struggling with synthetic drug use had decreased since the substances had been made illegal.

He said synthetic drugs contained a raft of dangerous chemicals while being easy to manufacture and wreaked havoc on user's health.

"They're cheap, they're nasty and they're extremely dangerous."

He said users were playing "Russian Roulette" as dealers did not care about the health of their clients.

"Unfortunately, there will always be people who will use anything if they're desperate.

Advertisement

"[Users are] not a happy sector of our community. It's how they get by - their life situations are challenging and are not flash."

He called for more education around the perils of synthetic drugs.

Inspector Clifford Paxton, area commander for Western Bay of Plenty police. Photo / File

Inspector Clifford Paxton and Inspector Brendon Keenan, area commanders for Western Bay of Plenty and Rotorua (acting), said in a joint written statement that synthetic drugs were dangerous and caused significant harm to users and the wider community.

They said the police's focus was to hold dealers and manufacturers to account.



"These people prey on those struggling with addiction and are motivated by financial greed."

Acting Rotorua area commander Inspector Brendon Keenan. Photo / File

The police were also looking to help people affected by synthetic drug use by referring them to help services and urged people to contact their local GP or other help services.

St John district operations manager for central east, Jeremy Gooders, said the service continued to respond to synthetic drug-related incidents.

He said the issue was a significant concern.

St John district operations manager for central east, Jeremy Gooders. Photo / File

"The combination of chemicals can result in the sudden death of even young and previously well people," Gooders said.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board mental health and addiction services portfolio manager, Caleb Putt, said synthetics could cause serious harm to users.

He said only a small percentage of people seeking addiction treatment were using synthetics, especially compared to other substances such as alcohol.

The Bay of Plenty Times asked for the number of people who sought synthetic drug addiction treatment and the number of related hospitalisations in the last year but the figures were not available before publication.

The DHB had a range of addiction services with information available on its website.

Ministry of Health was approached but it did not provide comment before deadline.



Synthetic drugs advice

- Families and friends of synthetic drug users are urged to help by contacting a local GP or contacting the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.

- If you suspect someone has taken synthetic drugs, call 111 immediately and seek medical assistance for them.

- People can also contact their local police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report information to police on those involved in the manufacture and sale of these drugs.

Source: New Zealand Police