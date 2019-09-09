Team Ritesh Whanganui will finish 2019 with a season honour as their brilliant striker Vanya Apiata-Hodgkinson was officially confirmed as the Golden Boot winner for the Women's Federation League, after the season finally wrapped up yesterday.

Whanganui had finished their respectable campaign with a 5-5-5 record back on August 18 after a 9-0 shutout of Feilding United, which included Apiata-Hodgkinson scoring her 15th goal for the season.

At that stage, she was three goals ahead of the other contenders from Massey University FC and the undefeated champions-in-waiting Hokowhitu FC, however their respective matches on the same day against Palmerston North

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.