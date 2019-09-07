It's taking quite a village to raise New Zealand's most endangered bird, and every now and then the big guns — really big guns — get called in to help.

The bird that has hundreds of people fighting for its life is the tara iti, New Zealand fairy tern, a lovely but rather silly creature that would be its own worst enemy if it didn't have other much worse enemies.

The villages - community and conservation groups - committed to saving the tara iti, which translates as 'little gull', also nest on the coast at Waipū, Mangawhai, Te Arai and

