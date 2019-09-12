No conflict of interest, no misuse of the member database.

That is the Downtown Tauranga board's ruling on an email that caused an election uproar.

The organisation, also known as Mainstreet Tauranga, represents CBD businesses and receives council money. It is managed by marketing company Tuskany.

Tuskany chief executive Sally Cooke is a spokeswoman for Downtown Tauranga and manager of mayoral candidate Tenby Powell's campaign.

Advertisement

Downtown Tauranga sent an email on Powell's behalf to its member database inviting people to a meet-and-greet.

The email that started it all. Photo / Supplied

The email was raised as a potential conflict of interest , and inappropriate use of the database in a council meeting last week by mayor Greg Brownless and Councillor Steve Morris.

Cooke rejected any suggestion of unethical or biased behaviour as unfounded and untrue.

Morris alerted Tauranga's electoral officer, Warwick Lampp, who investigated and found no election rules were broken .

Now Downtown Tauranga's board has ruled, by majority, the email was neither a breach of the organisation's regulations nor an inappropriate use of the database.

Board chairman Brian Berry said he met with Tuskany representatives before holding a special board meeting to discuss whether any rules had been broken. He also talked to Lampp.

Tuskany was not represented at the special meeting.

Berry said the board was satisfied that using the database to send the invite was not "an exclusive arrangement" and any organisation or person could publicise an event of interest to mainstreet members.

Advertisement

The same opportunity was available to other candidates.

Mainstreet organisations in Greerton and Mount Maunganui sent similar invitations.

Downtown Tauranga was apolitical but its members were passionate about city issues and wanted to hear candidates' visions and solutions for the CBD.

"Mainstreet Tauranga has never demonstrated any political bias nor will it."

The organisation's role was to advocate for better outcomes for the CBD and sometimes -including of late - that caused tensions with elected members that could be amplified by an election.

Tenby Powell and Sally Cooke. Photo / File

Cooke said the ruling was as she expected as she and her team always acted ethically and without bias.

"We are always hugely appreciative of our board's support for the work we do for the city centre."

She hoped the ruling would put the matter to rest.

Both Brownless and Morris said they disagreed with the board's decision.