BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Ruakākā's Eric Hansen was rewarded for his years of community service with a Civic Honours Award from the Whangārei District Council.

He was nominated by the Ministry of Primary Industries, where he has served as an honorary fisheries officer, patrolling the Northland coast and helping to preserve fisheries, since 2016.

Since 2013 he has been part of Bream Bay's community patrol, assisting the police. He is also working on his fourth history book, having already published three.

His volunteer work began as a student at teacher's college in Auckland in the 1970s when he coached sports teams and continued this

Jobs expo in town

