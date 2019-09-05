Most people are quick to be critical of their local mayor.

But many people, including successful business leaders, would never want to be the mayor because it is a complex, and largely thankless, role.

If the council is doing a good job, most people forget that the council exists. This is because the council's role in helping to create a fertile environment for people and businesses to flourish is either buried underground, is indirect, or is considered to be a basic human right.

I encourage voters to carefully consider the nominated candidates against the tough requirements of the mayoral role.

