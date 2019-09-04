A Golden Hammer is taking pride of place in Hammer Hardware Kamo after the home improvement and handy person store was named the chain's best shop in New Zealand.

The owners of three years, Mike Ridling and Wayne Dean, said they were completely flabbergasted when their business won Best Store of the Year, topping 44 others in the running.

Ridling said he had no idea the accolade was coming before it was announced at the hardware store group's biennial conference he attended in July, held in Thailand.

''They've got their criteria for judging, I'm not even sure what they are.

