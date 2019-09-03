BAY NEW BITES

One year after a Pātaka Kai food pantry was opened at Kaikohe Library, organisers are changing its name to reflect their Ngāpuhi dialect.

Kai Konnect and Kaikohe Library are officially renaming the Pātaka Kai to Whata Kai Ora at an event on September 9.

Spokeswoman Lee Mason said the pātaka has been renamed by local kaumatua and Far North District Council senior Māori liaison adviser Ted Wihongi.

"It reflects the kaupapa of it which is to serve as a food cupboard for the well-being of our community," she said.

"It's been good so far, but we need more support from

