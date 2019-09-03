BAY NEW BITES

One year after a Pātaka Kai food pantry was opened at Kaikohe Library, organisers are changing its name to reflect their Ngāpuhi dialect.

Kai Konnect and Kaikohe Library are officially renaming the Pātaka Kai to Whata Kai Ora at an event on September 9.

Spokeswoman Lee Mason said the pātaka has been renamed by local kaumatua and Far North District Council senior Māori liaison adviser Ted Wihongi.

"It reflects the kaupapa of it which is to serve as a food cupboard for the well-being of our community," she said.

"It's been good so far, but we need more support from the community to keep regular donations going. In the last month there's been an increase in the need that we've noticed. It'd be awesome if the community could get in behind it a bit more."

Pātaka Kai, which means food storehouse in te reo Māori, is a movement which encourages sharing between neighbours. People can donate excess food that might benefit someone in need.

The blessing and formalities at 11am will be followed by a shared community hākari [feast] and Kaikohe East School students will be sharing some waiata.

September 9 also marks the start of Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori, Māori Language Week, which runs until September 15. This year's theme is again Kia Kaha te Reo Māori which means "Let's make the Māori language strong".

Donated food items are being sought to help make the event a success.

Email Lee at eltoro.mason@gmail.com or visit the Kai Konnect Facebook page if you can help with donations of fruit, vegetables, hot food, cups, plates, tables, chairs, microphone, speaker, hot and cold drinks, bread, tomato sauce and sausages.

Donations of non-perishable food items, like canned food and flour, can be dropped off directly to the Whata Kai Ora at Kaikohe library.

Inspiring pianist

Aroha Music Society is delighted that accomplished pianist Tony Chen Lin is back to perform in Kerikeri.

The New Zealand pianist, who currently lives in Budapest, has returned home after completing post graduate study in Europe.

Talented pianist Tony Chen Lin is back in Kerikeri and set to play at the Turner Centre on September 13. Photo / Supplied

He will play compositions by Mozart, Robert Schumann and Leoš Janáček at the Turner Centre on September 13 from 7.30pm.

His programme, titled Dreams/Fantasies, will also include compositions by Robert Schumann and Gao Ping.

Chen Lin made his concerto debut at 14 after winning the Christchurch Junior Concerto Competition. Since then he has won the 40th New Zealand National Concerto Competition and was the winner of Best Classical Sonata Performance Award at the 2008 Kerikeri International Piano Competition.

Chen Lin has also earned a reputation as a teacher, conductor and composer.

He released his debut album Digressions in April 2018 on Rattle Records, comprising many of the beautiful works he performed to audiences on his last Chamber Music New Zealand tour.

Tickets are $30 adults, $25 friends and 18 and under free. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz to book.

Tall tales

Tall tales were spun and wild yarns told at the Duke of Marlborough's inaugural Tall Tales Festival which ran from August 30 to 31.

The Tall Tale and Short Story competition featured storytelling from the public and high school students along with the "Righteous or Reprobate…would they lie to you?" event which saw two teams made up of local politicians and personalities bluffing and blagging tall tales that may or may not be true.

The Duke of Marlborough's inaugural Tall Tales Festival was a big hit. Pictured are students Louisa Mueller, Sapphire Whitehead, Anna Kidman, Eloise Drayton, Brooke Griffin, Ngarangi Sadler and Magnus Grant with judges Martin Cleave, Anton Haagh and Lester Hall. Photo / Stephen Western

Friday night's adult competition was won by Paul Broekhuysen, and Saturday's High School student competition was a tie, with Magnus Grant from Springbank School and Ngarangi Sadler from Northland College being awarded first place.

Runner up was Sapphire Whitehead from Springbank School.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the 2020 Russell Birdman Festival.

Duke of Marlborough co-owner and judge Anton Haagh said the event was exciting and would likely return next year.

Flower power

The annual Kerikeri Garden Club Spring Flower Show promises to be blooming great this year, with a new look and plenty to see.

The colourful event will also feature lots of pretty floral arrangements, single blooms and stunning pot plants, along with a trading table, preserves, biscuits and cakes.

Pat Fraser won the overall best bloom title with this Vulcan magnolia at last year's Kerikeri Garden Club Spring Flower Show. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The theme for this year is Spring Flower Festival Art which will be the domain of local schools which have a large section of the show and the Men's Shed will also showcase their ideas.

There are raffles at the door plus free entry into the door prize.

Head along on Friday, September 13 from 1.30pm-4pm and Saturday, September 14 from 9am-3pm.

The cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children and $5 per family.

Dad's day

The annual Big Boys Heritage Toys event at Pioneer Village in Kaikohe is proving to be as popular as ever.

There was an excellent turnout at the Father's Day celebration on September 1, where dads got to check out colourful classic cars like hot rods, along with old bulldozers, fire engines and a steam powered traction engine.

"The legend" Trevor Bedggood shows off a bulldozer with during the annual Big Boys Heritage Toys event at Pioneer Village. Photo / Nicole Adams

Kids were kept entertained with games, a bouncy castle and rides, and there were plenty of food stalls and live music for everyone.

Pioneer Village Kaikohe spokeswoman Nicole Adams said the weather was magic and the atmosphere awesome.

Big business

Innovative products created by Springbank School students will be up for grabs at the annual school Market Day.

The event, where students get to take their business ideas and products out to the wider public, will take place at the school grounds on Waimate North Rd on September 15 from 11am-2pm.

One product which is sure to spark lots of interest is Seth Evans' creation of a portable firepit.

The firepit, dubbed "Byrn" was thought up, designed, and custom-made by the year 8 student, who last year learned welding from his dad so he could make garden art from old horseshoes.

Having made a prototype for Byrn, Seth took his plans to an engineering firm and had his product professionally produced in corten steel. The firepits can be disassembled for easy storage and portability and are set to be a big seller at Market Day.

Live bands, bouncy castles, pony rides, merry-go-round, and an array of yummy food will be also be available at the fun, family event.

Interesting talk

Kaikohe identity Shaun Reilly will give a talk to Kerikeri Probus on Monday about the history of the Kerikeri Plough (also known as the Butler Plough), the oldest surviving plough in New Zealand. The talk will start at 10am at Kingston House on Hone Heke Rd. All welcome.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.