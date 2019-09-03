Kaitaia woman Donna MacMillan is delighted that a $60 million boost in Pharmac's funding might see the unsubsidised breast cancer medication that is keeping her alive become available on a $5 prescription - if she lives long enough.

MacMillan is basing her hopes on a new 10-year cancer control plan announced by the Ministry of Health (MoH) over the weekend, which includes increasing Pharmac's budget and speed of action.

''Our group is ecstatic that it could be free from next April, which will be wonderful for women with stage four breast cancer,'' MacMillan said.

''It's too late for me,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.