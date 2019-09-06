They say opposites attract but come 1pm this afternoon, engaged couple Matt Johnson and Taylah Hodson-Tomokino will have something very special in common.

Northland's women's rugby team play their first ever game of Farah Palmer Cup rugby today in Napier as they take on Hawke's Bay. Hodson-Tomokino, who will start at lock, will earn her first cap for her adopted region.

Alongside her will be Johnson, who is in his first season with the Northland men's team which will make them the first couple to play for Northland in both the Mitre 10 Cup and the Farah Palmer Cup.

The couple take no prisoners when they train together which they both say has a positive impact on their game. Photo / John Stone
The couple take no prisoners when they train together which they both say has a positive impact on their game. Photo / John Stone

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.