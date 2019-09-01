A tired 10-man Versatile Wanganui City FC could not hold the floodgates shut any longer after they went down 5-1 following four goals in extra time for a gutting Lotto Federation Cup semifinal loss to home team Gisborne United on Saturday.

Taking a full squad over a day early for the Harry Barker Reserve matchup, including having an honest team bonding session on the Friday evening, City were playing well against a strong defensive home team.

Veteran Chris Annabell knocked in a 30m strike to the top corner of the goal in the 30th to give his side the lead.

However, in the 55th minute, a sliding Gisborne defender came at Annabell, who leapt to avoid the contact, but unfortunately came down to land on the home player's leg, which City co-coach Anthony Bell would willingly take the witness stand to say was accidental.

In a "bizarre call", the referee gave a free kick to City, but Annabell was ordered off.

"[Their player] did perform, he yelped out, which I did think may have convinced the ref it may have been on purpose," said Bell.

"We were heavily in the game at that stage at 1-0 up.

"It made it hard when we went down to ten men in the 55th minute."

Gisborne United took the advantage the score the equaliser five minutes after Annabell's departure, and despite both team's going chance-for-chance in the remainder of regulation, they could not add to the score.

The team had tried to get their athletic code-hopper Jake Lockett into space, but Gisborne United had a very speedy defender who could match him.

Jake Lockett just couldn't find a way through against good Gisborne United defence.

Bell had been honest enough to admit before the match that his long-travelling team would need to put the game away inside of 90 minutes, because 30 minutes extra time and then a potential penalty shootout would likely be beyond them.

United struck first in extra time, and Wanganui City rolled the dice by playing with only three defenders at the back.

"We made that call as a team to chase the game, not try and grind it out to just lose 2-1," said Bell.

United scored again for 3-1, and then what remained of the structural integrity fell away, as City mistakes led to Gisborne getting free kicks to blow out the scoreline.

"We gave it our best shot, give the boys a bit to credit to make the semifinals and performing for the 90 minutes," said Bell.

"It just wasn't our year."

What hurts City especially is that after the bad luck of drawing Gisborne United away, the only one of six possible scenarios they didn't want, Bell said they were totally convinced they would have gone on to win the Cup if they could have held on until fulltime.

In the other semifinal, Massey University FC got home 2-1 over Hokowhitu FC at the university grounds to go into the final with Gisborne on September 14.

Wanganui City finished ahead of both Massey and Hokowhitu in the Federation League, having two wins and a draw from four games with those teams.

It means both City and Wembley Park neighbours GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic will have their season-defining game this weekend for the only trophy they can both obtain – the coveted Charity Cup.

"We are overdue a result when it comes to the silverware," said Bell.