A tired 10-man Versatile Wanganui City FC could not hold the floodgates shut any longer after they went down 5-1 following four goals in extra time for a gutting Lotto Federation Cup semifinal loss to home team Gisborne United on Saturday.

Taking a full squad over a day early for the Harry Barker Reserve matchup, including having an honest team bonding session on the Friday evening, City were playing well against a strong defensive home team.

Veteran Chris Annabell knocked in a 30m strike to the top corner of the goal in the 30th to give his side the lead.

