My parents arrived in Mount Maunganui in 1964.

All five of their children went through Mount schools. As a single parent our mother raised us through the 70s and 80s. Times were tough, but we were rich in family life, ocean and harbour and exploring our beloved Mount.

We were unbelievably spoilt in our growing years; we had the ultimate backyard to grow up in, we had the Mount.

Everyone was happy, there was no complaining. Progress was bound to happen as so many wanted a piece of the Mount.

It's the best place in the world so we were happy to share.

What is not okay is our mother, now 91, lives happily and independently, but has had three destructive decisions erode her well-earned last days of peace and normality.

1: She used to park her car in the Phoenix car park and walk across the road to the chemist, bookshop and bank - gone.

2: She regularly walked around the base of the Mount - can't.

3: She would shop in Bayfair then walk the underpass to cross under Maunganui Rd to finish her shopping - to be demolished.

Yes it's called growth, yes it's called expansion, yes it's called progress.

But I hope these decision makers lie in bed at night and sleep soundly, knowing you have fingers in the loss of soul of the Mount.

Karen Phillips

Mount Maunganui



The view from the top

It is obvious. Put a gondola for all to access the top of the Mount.

Those who like to walk or run can still do so. A revolving restaurant at the top will be a complimentary winner.

Use the income to help the needy avoid multiplying their need - and future society wins.

Candidates to council - declare your stance - let's see what voters think.

You can be sure that visiting cruise ship passengers will be delighted.

A parking building will generate more income, and removing free parking on the road side will declutter lanes for safe 30km/h dual lanes. Let's go for it.

The view from the top is iconic. Who are the losers?

Barry Anderson

Bethlehem

