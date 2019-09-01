Well, the star-studded show is over.

Northland's sporting faithful have been treated to a rich lineup of national sporting heroes in the form of Rotorua-born Oklahoma City Thunder basketballer Steven Adams last weekend when he held some training camps for over 300 lucky young players at ASB Stadium.

However, the big man's appearance was seemingly superseded by the visit later in the week from the All Blacks' Rieko Ioane, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu and Nepo Laulala, who travelled north as a part of the "All Blacks to the Nation" tour.

Read more: Thousands gather to see All Blacks in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.