Former New Zealand cricket player and coach Mark Greatbatch is doing his bit for youth cricket with an appearance at a fundraising luncheon at the Cobham Cricket Club on Friday.

Greatbatch, who made his debut for the national side on February 25, 1988 in a test against England in Auckland, travelled from his home in Auckland to Whangārei to appear as the guest of honour for the event which included an auction of valuable sporting memorabilia.

Mark Greatbatch (centre) gets involved in the auction with a number of great items up for grabs. Photo / Langwoods Event Photography
Items included a framed 2018 Northland Rugby jersey signed by All Black midfielders Jack Goodhue and Bruce Robertson, a framed 2018

