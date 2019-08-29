Whanganui Mexican restaurant La Quattro is open again - after a closure of five weeks due to the Thain's building fire.

For five weeks owner Manjot Singh had to pay wages and rent for the building while its doors were shut.

"It was out of our hands. There was nothing to do, just waiting and waiting," he said.

When the Thain's building at 1 Victoria Ave caught fire on July 20, La Quattro was having a busy Saturday night. Staff started smelling smoke, but thought it was something burning in the kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Then police and a woman from the Thai

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.