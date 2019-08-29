COMMENT

Tauranga is a city divided.

We can all get together on a few things - the traffic sucks and housing is outrageously expensive.

But on almost every other big issue this council term, opinion seemed split down the middle. Begging and the museum among them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's a trend both of Mayor Greg Brownless' top opponents - his deputy Kelvin Clout and newcomer, businessman Tenby Powell - were keen to exploit at last night's mayoral candidates' forum, hosted by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.

"Divided and rudderless," according to Clout. Too many votes go through 6 to 5, pointed out

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.