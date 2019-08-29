COMMENT

Tauranga is a city divided.

We can all get together on a few things - the traffic sucks and housing is outrageously expensive.

But on almost every other big issue this council term, opinion seemed split down the middle. Begging and the museum among them.

It's a trend both of Mayor Greg Brownless' top opponents - his deputy Kelvin Clout and newcomer, businessman Tenby Powell - were keen to exploit at last night's mayoral candidates' forum, hosted by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.

"Divided and rudderless," according to Clout. Too many votes go through 6 to 5, pointed out Powell.

Clout put the quandary in the hands of the voters, asking them to carefully consider their choices and the people they would have working together around the council table.

In other words: Vote in a like-minded majority and maybe we can get something done.

Tauranga Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout. Photo / George Novak

That's asking a lot of a democratic process most residents won't even take part in, never mind give considered thought to. It reminded me of a quote from TV political drama The West Wing.

"Strike 'in their enduring wisdom' ... The people, in a fog of uncertainty, unsure of the difference, split tickets across the country."

A fog of uncertainty - that's local government elections.

Both Powell and Clout promised to unify the council, bring people together and take the city with them.

Powell wanted to spend his first 100 days changing the organisation's culture. By the end of his three-year term, he wanted everyone on the same page in some way.

It sounded good until he was asked why he wasn't running for councillor as well as mayor.

Tauranga mayoral contender Tenby Powell. Photo / George Novak

It's a fair question. Why should we vote for someone who isn't willing to pay their dues for a few years and prove their abilities to a community they have only recently rejoined? It would show humility and commitment.

Powell's answer was that he would not work under Brownless or Clout, could not be part of a council like the current one. He'd rather apply his talents to something else.

It was an on-brand answer for the council-critical campaign he is running, which has tapped into the dissatisfaction many feel.

But was it the answer voters would want from someone who says he will inspire unity and co-operation? I can work with anyone - oh, except that lot.

Brownless' views on the leadership question were no more comforting for those concerned about the city's division.

He's also running only for mayor, but has served his time as a councillor. He was happy to work with a diverse bunch of opinions. He did not expect councillors to be "led like blind sheep".

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless. Photo / George Novak

"I'm a persuader," he said. He'll try changing someone's mind but if he can't and his side loses the argument, so be it.

Thing is, in my experience of two years of council meetings, I haven't seen him put a lot of effort into swaying his colleagues to his way of thinking on issues.

He has a hands-off style of meeting chairmanship that allowed him to be fair to both sides of the debate but also leaves the council without strong direction and has let some clashes - Larry Baldock vs John Robson - get out of hand.

Ultimately, I don't know what his vision is for this city or how much he is willing to fight for it.

Brownless performed well in the forum and has stepped up his game a lot since the first candidate meeting in June. I doubt he's worrying about Clout, but Powell is proving a strong challenger.

No one has it in the bag.