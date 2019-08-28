Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

The number of suicides in Northland during the year ending June 30 was down almost 20 per cent from the heartbreaking figure - and record high - of the previous year.

Thirty three Northlanders intentionally died by their own hand over the 2018/19 year, compared with 41 the year before.

''While we acknowledge a decrease in the number of suspected suicides in Northland over the last year, our target is zero,'' said Margaret Aimer, Northland District Health Board clinical director, Mental Health and Addiction Services.

''Every one of those deaths is a tragedy for the individual, their whānau and a tragedy and loss for their community. We will continue to work alongside other agencies and communities to reduce the number of suicides in Northland.''

Overall in New Zealand, according to the provisional figures released by the chief coroner on Monday, there was an increase, with the highest number recorded since records began 12 years ago — 685 suicide deaths in the year to June 30, or 17 more than last year's 668.

The suicide rate now stands at 13.93 per 100,000 people, compared with 13.67 in 2017/18, a 1.9 per cent increase.

There are national figures available on race, gender and age, but they have not yet been released on a regional basis. Nationally though, rates of suicide among youth, Māori and Pacific Island people have risen dramatically, according to data released by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall.

The ''Wellbeing'' Budget in May included a $1.9 billion boost for mental health and addiction programmes over five years, after the biggest inquiry into the sector in decades.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the speed of her Government's mental health reforms, saying there was "no question" the suicide rate was too high.

"It is one of our biggest long-term challenges as a nation. Not just as a government, as a nation. We are moving quickly, but it is going to take time to create the kind of change we need as a nation. It's a huge challenge," Ardern said.

Several Northland DHB and community-based initiatives already run with that challenge, such as Tai Tokerau Muriwhenua (Far North) suicide prevention team Fusion, Aimer said.

Fusion was formed in March 2012 after two suicide deaths two weeks apart prompted individuals from local agencies to get together to respond.

Northland DHB also supports LifeKeepers, a national suicide prevention training programme for those working in frontline community roles, such as support workers, sports coaches, emergency services, church leaders, youth workers, Māori wardens, caregivers, hapu and community leaders.

Two months ago Foundation North funded Māori-led Tai Tokerau Rugby League $200,000 towards its Mana Whanau programme which offers suicide prevention workshops, events for young people and drug awareness programmes to reduce suicide, drugs and alcohol use and family harm.

Earlier this year, 2500 young Northlanders were helped to become ''more resilient'' via the play 10Ft Tall which toured the region with support from Te Puni Kokiri and the Northland DHB. It was the third in a series of plays for youth by Playworks Productions.

Other community events this year to raise awareness about suicide and support those affected by it included the Remember the Days Surfing Competition at Ahipara.

Mental health campaigner Mike King, here giving a talk on suicide in Whangārei, says Kiwis need to stop being so judgmental to help reduce suicide.

Hundreds of Northlanders also donned gumboots to raise awareness about depression on Gumboot Friday, initiated by New Zealander of the Year Mike King and the mental health charity I am Hope.

But King has also spoken out angrily since the release of the suicide figures on Monday.

''Kiwis need to stop being so judgmental and looking at what we're doing wrong and instead begin to be more positive and look after those around us.''

King also slammed the current "monetisation" of mental health, inferring the system itself was making a quick buck off people's poor state of mind.

Paddling for suicide awareness

Rich Kerr is not one of the 33 on the suspected suicide statistics for Northland - he'll likely be on next year's coroner's report.

But he will never be just a number to his loved ones.

Tutukaka Coast woman Jodie Kerr is facing her biggest challenge since facing the pain of her husband's death in October last year. He died after losing his battle with depression.

But his memory will help save others' lives.

On Saturday, September 7, Jodie Kerr aims to complete the challenge of the Poor Knights Crossing, a gruelling 30km open ocean paddle from the Poor Knights Marine Reserve to Tutukaka Harbour.

It's an event her husband had always wanted to complete and in past years helped out with it in an official capacity.

Kerr is using the Crossing to help equip people to save lives among potential suicides - she will put any funds she raises through her challenge to subsidise people from the Tutukaka Coast to attend a St John Mental Health First Aid course.

The course is valuable but for some people might prove expensive, she said.

It is designed to help people understand the relationship between mental health and disorder, identify potential red flags, develop strategies for managing support of friends, family and colleagues, and how to obtain immediate assistance if required.

"Our small community has had three suspected suicides - one being Rich - in the last 11 months. That's three men aged between 39 and 51,'' Kerr said.

''I believe a course like this would be of great worth to our community. There has been much interest in attending one but the cost to attend was putting some people off.

''I know Rich is behind me wholeheartedly in doing the Poor Knights Crossing paddling event, not only for mental health awareness but also to raise funds to help."

Kerr has raised $2050 so far and her target is $2650. The cost to run a course for 20 people is $2450, plus $200 travel costs.

Colleague Shannon Douglas is also asking people to back Kerr's effort.

''I have attended the St John Mental Health First Aid course and highly recommend it. It was very insightful and well worth doing,'' Douglas said.

Jodie Kerr can be supported through her Givealittle page.



WHERE TO GET HELP: If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202