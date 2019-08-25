A comfortable win in a nine-goal closing round Federation League game would usually be cause of celebration.

But Versatile Wanganui City probably feel like their season is just getting started.

City beat wooden spooners Palmerston North Boys' High School 6-3 at Wembley Park on Saturday and can now fully focus on two trophies in September with a Federation Cup finals run and the local Charity Cup against rivals GJ Gardener Wanganui Athletic to come.

The home side came into the match needing a win against a PNBHS side which had recorded just one win in 15 games to seal 6th place.

Advertisement

While City dominated the early play with chances to Kyle Graham-Luke and Dan Aplin it was the visitor's taking a surprise early lead through Benjamin Mori in the 16th minute.

The response from City was swift, though, through Graham-Luke who rocketed the home side level from a tight angle at the edge of the box a few minutes later.

The school boys took the lead once more in the 27th minute before a Graham-Luke penalty, a brilliant solo effort from Jordan Joblin-Hall and a third from Graham-Luke late in the first spell earned City a 4-2 lead at the break.

Eli Fleming scored from a corner just four minutes into the second half to round out a solid middle period for City.

One more goal a piece rounded out the match but was amid missed a raft of clear cut chances for City.

"It was a dead rubber league game for us and we wanted to use it to give us confidence for next week," City player/coach Anthony Bell said.

"In the end when you bag six goals and probably leave another 16 out there you've got to take positives like that."

The visitors' Luke Minshull and City's Jordon Joblin-Hall leap for the ball.

Bell was pleased his attacking players got on the score sheet ahead of next Saturday's away Federation Cup semifinal against Gisborne United.

Advertisement

"Putting goals away is what we've got to do next week. Doesn't matter how they go in, they've just got to go in."

Bell said City would be traveling to Gisborne to play attacking football.

"We have to."

City's Kyle Graham-Luke scored a hat trick at Wembley Park on Saturday. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Meanwhile, Bell gave himself a few minutes on the park to test himself out following a long break from injury but said "I'll probably leave it next season" for a full return.

A 6th placing in the Federation League was an improvement on their return to the league last year but Bell said it was below the top four goal they set themselves at the start of the season.

"We had injuries throughout the season and a few results in that middle patch when we got draws instead of wins," he said.

"We left three or four draws out there which should have been turned into wins and that would have put us in the top four.

"Like every team you have your excuses of injuries. I don't think we've started a game this season at full strength. If we're at full strength I reckon we could push top 2 at this league."

In other results, Athletic beat Massey University 3-2 to seal 5th spot, Hokowhitu FC and Red Sox Manawatu drew 1-1 and New Plymouth Rangers beat Napier Marist 3-2.