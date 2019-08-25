A comfortable win in a nine-goal closing round Federation League game would usually be cause of celebration.

But Versatile Wanganui City probably feel like their season is just getting started.

City beat wooden spooners Palmerston North Boys' High School 6-3 at Wembley Park on Saturday and can now fully focus on two trophies in September with a Federation Cup finals run and the local Charity Cup against rivals GJ Gardener Wanganui Athletic to come.

The home side came into the match needing a win against a PNBHS side which had recorded just one win in 15 games to seal 6th

