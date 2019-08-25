On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A comfortable win in a nine-goal closing round Federation League game would usually be cause of celebration.
But Versatile Wanganui City probably feel like their season is just getting started.
City beat wooden spooners Palmerston North Boys' High School 6-3 at Wembley Park on Saturday and can now fully focus on two trophies in September with a Federation Cup finals run and the local Charity Cup against rivals GJ Gardener Wanganui Athletic to come.
The home side came into the match needing a win against a PNBHS side which had recorded just one win in 15 games to seal 6thplace.
While City dominated the early play with chances to Kyle Graham-Luke and Dan Aplin it was the visitor's taking a surprise early lead through Benjamin Mori in the 16th minute.
The response from City was swift, though, through Graham-Luke who rocketed the home side level from a tight angle at the edge of the box a few minutes later.
The school boys took the lead once more in the 27th minute before a Graham-Luke penalty, a brilliant solo effort from Jordan Joblin-Hall and a third from Graham-Luke late in the first spell earned City a 4-2 lead at the break.
Eli Fleming scored from a corner just four minutes into the second half to round out a solid middle period for City.
One more goal a piece rounded out the match but was amid missed a raft of clear cut chances for City.
"It was a dead rubber league game for us and we wanted to use it to give us confidence for next week," City player/coach Anthony Bell said.
"In the end when you bag six goals and probably leave another 16 out there you've got to take positives like that."
Bell was pleased his attacking players got on the score sheet ahead of next Saturday's away Federation Cup semifinal against Gisborne United.