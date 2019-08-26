Springfield and Mangapai are Northland's premier women's and men's hockey champions after they won their respective finals on Saturday night at the Northland Hockey Centre.

Springfield were the first to be crowned champions as the club's top women's team beat a tough Maungakaramea unit 2-nil. Mangapai followed that up by toppling Springfield's premier men's team 1-nil in a tight battle.

Playing the earlier game in front of a bumper crowd in Whangārei, Springfield women
made hard work of their victory as they left scoring their first goal, put into the net by Kendyll Peters, untilthe final seconds of the third

