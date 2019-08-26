On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Springfield and Mangapai are Northland's premier women's and men's hockey champions after they won their respective finals on Saturday night at the Northland Hockey Centre.
Springfield were the first to be crowned champions as the club's top women's team beat a tough Maungakaramea unit 2-nil. Mangapai followed that up by toppling Springfield's premier men's team 1-nil in a tight battle.
Playing the earlier game in front of a bumper crowd in Whangārei, Springfield women made hard work of their victory as they left scoring their first goal, put into the net by Kendyll Peters, untilthe final seconds of the thirdquarter.
Maungakaramea's defence did extremely well to repel seven penalty corners earlier in the game from Springfield, who converted four the previous week. Maungakaramea goalkeeper Nga Whatuhuia Arahanga-Doyle was particularly impressive in making a number of vital saves and a great penalty stroke stop from Springfield's Jess Polo.
But it was Springfield's sustained pressure which broke Maungakaramea's back and when Jessica Skelton doubled her team's lead in the fourth quarter, Springfield, who had finished top after the regular season, tied up the title.
"I felt like we were in control of it the whole game, but it's always nerve-wracking because we weren't putting the goals away," Springfield women's captain Nicola Howes said.
"Once we got that first goal, we could relax a little bit but 1-nil is never enough, especially against Maungakaramea."
Howes, who last played for Springfield in their maiden campaign in the premier grade in 2010, said she was proud of her team for withstanding the finals pressure and earning the 2019 title.
Springfield coach Angeline Waetford said she was relieved when the final whistle sounded but was glad her girls did the job.
"I guess I was always confident that we were going to do it so it was just trying to keep them on task and not to let the nerves get the better of them," she said.
Maungakaramea captain Jane Thomson said Springfield's goal at the end of the third quarter was the difference on the day, but she acknowledged the result did not take away from what was a good season for the girls in green.
"[Springfield] had the upper hand going into the last quarter definitely and it probably would have been a different last quarter had they not scored that goal," she said.
The men's final turned out to be a record-breaking one for Mangapai as the club's 25-year drought in the premier men's division came to an end with their 1-nil win over the men from Springfield.
Mangapai player/coach Mark Thorne said it was good to see his boys finish the job after an unbeaten season.
"Finals are never usually fantastic games, usually just a scrap and a dog fight but it was good to see our boys front up and everyone did their jobs and they put in the hard work," he said.
"Everybody muscled up and didn't give [Springfield] any easy chances, if they were going to score they would have to earn it."
Mangapai's Nathan Wright opened the scoring with a strong backhand shot which went in off the glove of the Springfield goalkeeper. Mangapai went on to finish the first half in convincing style before they defended a good comeback from Springfield to preserve the one-goal lead.
Throne admitted it wasn't the best game he'd seen his team play but with only two players leaving from this year's group, it would be an exciting squad to take on the 2020 season.
"We're going to have a good 13-14 guys from this year who will still be there next year and they are still only young so I'd like to think they'll get better from there."
Springfield men's coach Grant McLeod credited Mangapai for their performance and lamented a number of chances missed from his side.
"In the first half, [Mangapai] certainly dominated but in the third quarter we came back and then in the fourth quarter, we had a few penalty corners and we just didn't convert them," he said.
While he acknowledged Mangapai as the frontrunner in the men's competition after a flawless season, McLeod said the signs all pointed to an greatly contested season next year.
"Mangapai have been dominant but Springfield, Whangārei Boys' High School, Maungakaramea and Bream Bay haven't been fair away. There have been some pretty good contests so I'm looking forward to another close contest next year."