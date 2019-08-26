It is hard finding a property in Tauranga let alone for 30 chickens, three horses, a couple of cows, a flock of ducks and some pigs.

August 23 was supposed to be D-Day for the holistic charity Teacher in the Paddock as their lease has ended, but by a stroke of luck, they have been granted three more weeks to find a spot to house the outdoor classroom.

In 2014 teacher Kevin Powell recognised the growing disconnection between people and the planet not only through global crises but through increasing levels of anxiety, hyperactivity and other health issues present in

