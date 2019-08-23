One of the highlights of growing up for me was going along to see the English and New Zealand cricket teams train at Nelson Park in Napier.

While you quickly become numb to that 'star-struck' feeling in this job, the more you talk to the country's sporting royalty, there was nothing to stop an 11-year-old Adam from being completely overwhelmed as he saw his idols wheel their bags across the grass in Napier before the fourth ODI on February 20, 2008.

Names including Fleming, Vettori, McCullum, Martin, Mills, Cook, Pietersen, Broad and Sidebottom soon graced the face of a miniature

