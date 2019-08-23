After completing a contract with the Highlanders which will see him released to play sevens in March next year, Northland's Scott Gregory has his eyes set on a possible selection to the Tokyo Olympic Games with the All Black Sevens team. In the meantime, Gregory will take the field for Northland against Taranaki on Sunday after a tough loss to Auckland. Click here to read the Auckland game match report.

When Northland's Scott Gregory gave up athletics and chose rugby, he thought his chance at Olympic Games glory was gone.

In his late teens, Gregory turned his back on a burgeoning career in any of the throwing disciplines (shot put, discus and hammer) to pursue a rugby passion which had burned in the now 20-year-old from an early age.

But now Gregory's hopes of Olympic gold have been given a lifeline after Thursday's announcement that the former Whangārei Boys' High School student will be one of four Super Rugby players to be granted leave from the 2020 competition to be eligible for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Scott Gregory Highlanders Contract

Gregory's first step into Super Rugby was confirmed a week ago when New Zealand's southern-most franchise secured the signature of the former New Zealand under-20 player in an effort to fill the holes made by outgoing X-factor players Ben Smith and Waisake Naholo.

The promising outside back, who enjoyed a breakout season with the national sevens side last year, will join the Super Rugby side for their preseason campaign and the first few weeks of the regular season. By doing so, he will miss six sevens tournaments but will join the national side in March to compete in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Paris as he pushes for Olympic selection.

"The Olympics is probably the pinnacle of all sporting events so it would be a huge honour to go there and winning a medal would definitely be even better," Gregory said.

"[The All Blacks Sevens] still wanted to give me a decent crack at both [Super Rugby and sevens] so it was really good that they were understanding and good at helping me get in some Super Rugby and then also have enough of a chance to push my case for the Olympics."

Gregory, who will play early rounds of Super Rugby with the Highlanders, has his eyes set on a good season with the Taniwha this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While he was still pinching himself at the prospect of a gold medal hanging round his neck, Gregory knew 2020 would demand a lot from him and balance would be key.

With just four tournaments to impress selectors, Gregory would need to transition well from the 15 to the seven-a-side format. Despite the challenges ahead, Gregory said he was stoked to commit to the Highlanders for four years and transition from the winterless north to the deep south.

"I can't wait to get down to the deep south and mix and mingle with a few of the great legends of the game, it's all part of the dream," he said.

"The Highlanders have always been a pretty exciting team and a bunch of misfits as such, but they had a big crop of guys leaving this season and there was an opportunity for me there."

Gregory commended the club's ability to make those from outside the area feel at home.

"They have a real emphasis on making it a family environment and getting off the field and doing things that aren't rugby orientated because you can get flooded with a lot of rugby content."

The outside back hasn't had much chance with ball in hand in the first two rounds of the Mitre 10 Cup against Southland and Auckland. Photo / Photosport

With the highlights of a maiden Super Rugby and Olympics campaign to come in 2020, Gregory was determined to stay focused on his role in the Northland backline in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Northland started the competition with a good win away to Southland before a convincing loss to Auckland in their first home game last Thursday. Gregory said the team had trained well this week to put their Auckland woes behind them against Taranaki tomorrow.

"Last week, we didn't perform as we would have liked against Auckland, far from it, but I think the boys are really amped and we are looking forward to sinking our teeth into Taranaki."

While Northland's performance against Auckland in round two was lacking of the X-factor, Gregory was confident the team could put it right against Taranaki on tomorrow. Photo / Photosport

Gregory's pace and ability to break tackles hasn't been on show much in 2019 as he has seen little ball in two games affected by wet conditions.

With a crop of new players this season, Gregory said the group was hungry to learn and achieve their end of season goals of a home semifinal and winning the championship.

"We just want to give it back to the fans and the Northland community who are such a big part of it, we just love playing for our home province and playing for the Kauri tree on our chest."

Northland kickoff against Taranaki in New Plymouth at 2.05pm tomorrow.