On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He married Kim and they had two sons in Nelson before moving to Tauranga and having a third son. The boys are now aged 14, 18 and 20.
Blair said being a father had helped with his work in the Family Court, which primarily involved representing children in court, ensuring their independent perspective was conveyed.
His sons had given him a fresh view on what it was like to be their age, and he believed he would continue to benefit from that "reality check" in his new role.
As a judge, he would continue to primarily work in the Family Court, albeit seeing proceedings from a different perspective.
He said becoming a Judge was the logical next step in his profession, and was something he began to think about when he turned 50.
In Tauranga, he worked for Holland Beckett and Hollister-Jones Lellman before setting up his own practice, which he had been winding down since Attorney-General David Parker announced in May that Blair would be made a judge.
Blair said the main thing he hoped to bring to the bench was humility, as well as respect for the users of the court.
He has never lost his taste for adventure or enjoyment of sport.
These days, he is a keen surfer - usually at Mount Maunganui but also further afield, from Maketū to Raglan to Gisborne and even the Philippines.
"This is my outlet, my sport. For many years I would come out of cases feeling tired and worn down, and head into the water and be reinvigorated."