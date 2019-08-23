A promotion to judge also means a return to his roots for Tauranga barrister Dean Blair.

Blair was sworn in as a judge in the Tauranga District Court this afternoon, watched by colleagues, family and friends as well as local judges.

Principal Family Court Judge Jacquelyn Moran presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Acting Chief District Court Judge John Walker.

Louis Te Kani speaks at the powhiri for new judge Dean Blair. Photo / Andrew Warner
Blair, 53, has worked as a lawyer in Tauranga since 2003 but his new role will be based in Hamilton, the city where he grew up.

He said he was looking forward to returning to a city

