Lara Teixeira Cianciarulo is a three-time Olympian synchronised swimmer who took up the sport at eight and by 13 was in a national team. She's been coaching Tauranga Synchro Club and our national team for the past three years but come October will take up a new challenge in the United States.

In a bright swimsuit, Lara Teixeira Cianciarulo counts, breathes and waits.

Then…

"Brazil team," the commentator announces over the loudspeaker.

As Cianciarulo and her teammates graciously glide onto the pool deck, the crowd stands, and the applause and chanting swell at the Maria Lenk Arena in Rio, her

