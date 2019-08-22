Stacey Rose is the youngest ever person elected to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

At 19, Rose has won a seat on the council without a single vote being cast, as one of only five candidates who put their names forward for the five seats in the Tauranga constituency.

A council spokeswoman confirmed Rose, who will be 20 by the time he takes his seat, was the youngest councillor elected since the regional council was established in 1989.

It's unclear whether he will break any national records, with neither Local Government New Zealand nor the Electoral Commission having any

