Hayley Wain was 18 when she was elected to the Wellington City Council, while Nick Leggett and Bronwyn Kropp were each 19 when they were elected to Porirua City Council. Leggett, first elected in 1998, went on to become mayor of the city in 2010.
Rose may still be in the running, however, for the regional council record.
On Wednesday the young barber - a Tauranga resident of four months - told the Bay of Plenty Times he had put his name forward to bring a youth voice to the campaign, never expecting to win. He was, however, ready to take up the challenge.
Yesterday he said reaction to the news about his election had been good, with lots of people coming into his work to greet "Councillor Stacey".
Be confident, ask questions and do your homework were some of the pieces of advice other young candidates had for Rose today.
Kropp, who served two terms in Porirua, said he should grow a thick skin, pick his battles, and not get distracted from the issues that matter.
Tania Tapsell was 21 when she was elected to the Rotorua Lakes District Council in 2013 - a record for that council at the time.
She said people gave her a hard time about her age on the campaign trail and she had experienced some condescending encounters since being elected.