Christmas came early for the Special Olympics Te Awamutu team heading to the Howick Pakuranga complex for a swim meet this month.

Special Olympics Te Awamutu received a huge donation from LJ Hooker, supplemented by Ken and Heather Hagan — a Toyota Hi Ace 12 seater van.

The club is still growing, so travelling together as team has become challenging for some time. The club did not have its own van and had been able to borrow one from Enrich+ and the Bible Chapel.

"After initially being approached by Ross Collins regarding raising funds, we decided to purchase the van

