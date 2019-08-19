A new homeless advocacy group has opened in Tauranga, based on a successful organisation in Auckland called The Aunties. The new group is spearheaded by Dame Susan Devoy and has big plans for the future. The news comes as the Government announces a $54 million investment into helping at-risk people get off the streets through programmes such as Housing First, which has proved successful in Tauranga.

A new homeless advocacy group called the Tauranga Moana Aunties has big plans for the city.

Spearheaded by Dame Susan Devoy in conjunction with Tauranga Women's Refuge and Street Kai, the group planned to

