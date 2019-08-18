GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic had no slack to give to a freezing and overwhelmed Palmerston North Boys High in their 10-0 dismantling at a soaked Wembley Park on Saturday.

Their Ohakune man Will King slammed home a season-best five goals, which included the perfect hat-trick of scoring with his left foot, right foot, and his head.

After months of having to base their style on stone-wall defence while hoping to squeak through a goal or two for a shot at victory, Athletic came into their last Lotto Federation League home fixture wanting to open play up, thereby bagging not

