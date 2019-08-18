On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic had no slack to give to a freezing and overwhelmed Palmerston North Boys High in their 10-0 dismantling at a soaked Wembley Park on Saturday.
Their Ohakune man Will King slammed home a season-best five goals, which included the perfect hat-trick of scoring with his left foot, right foot, and his head.
After months of having to base their style on stone-wall defence while hoping to squeak through a goal or two for a shot at victory, Athletic came into their last Lotto Federation League home fixture wanting to open play up, thereby bagging notonly three points but a solid differential as well.
It remains up in the air if such a large result leaves Athletic (7-3-5) clear of home town rivals Versatile Wanganui City FC (5-4-5), who saw their away game with North End at Skoglund Park abandoned by halftime.
Palmerston North was struck with even worse wet weather than the driving rain that came further north, leaving Manawatu rugby and football pitches alike covered in small lakes. Under League rules, games have to reach the 60th minute before a result can be recorded in the event of weather abandonment, so a replay will be required.
However, City may struggle to find the time with a busy end to their campaign including PNBHS in the League's final round, followed by their Federation Cup semifinal with Gisborne United, as well as the Charity Cup match with Athletic.
Athletic will want to know the fate of the fixture as well, as their lopsided win moved them up to within three points of fourth-placed North End on the points table, while the massive scoreline rocketed their points differential up to positive 12, likewise only two goals shy of North End.
A 3-0 or equivalent win in their last away match with Massey University FC could see Athletic leapfrog North End for a very respectable season finish, provided City do their neighbours the favour by getting the win.
That was why Athletic did not lift their foot off the gas after leading 2-0 by the 48th minute, raising the tempo again after the 55th minute when PNBHS lost Scott Hilson for consecutive yellow cards.
Initially booked for lashing out with a foot in the penalty box, a frustrated Hilson then told referee Craig Laird what he thought about the call and got a second yellow for dissent.
As the goals started to rain down like the weather from that point, Athletic coach Jason King said his PNBHS opposite began to ask about calling an early finish to the match, which he could understand for the frozen teenagers, but the home side still had work they wanted to do.
"Unfortunately, that was the difference between men and boys," said King.