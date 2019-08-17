Steelform Wanganui can enter their Mitre 10 Heartland campaign brimming with confidence after grinding out a 15-14 win over Wellington Development XV at a sodden Cooks Gardens this afternoon.

Coach Jason Caskey and his staff had wanted their forwards to get a solid final preseason hit-out against a larger pack, and the heavy rainfall on a track beginning to cut up after the curtain raiser meant the afternoon would be all about succeeding through both the engine room and an accurate kicking game.

Although not flawless, making their share of little errors and turnovers at the ruck on a day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.