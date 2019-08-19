Ian Young writes, (Letters, August 17) assisted suicide becomes legalised murder.

Murder, by definition, is "the intentional or unlawful killing of one person by another".

It is also without the victim's consent and usually with violence.

The End of Life Choice Bill gives individuals the choice to end a life currently lived with pain and with loss of quality of life.

Euthanasia is defined as "the practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and unbearable suffering". Literally, euthanasia is a Greek word meaning "good death".

Can you give examples of the changes to the criteria you foresee? Are you aware that any changes proposed to this bill would not be behind closed doors? They would follow the same rigorous process this bill has to go through right now to become law.

Tess Nesdale

Tauranga



Papamoa reserve signs

I noticed the other day that new signs have been put in around the new pathways in Papamoa Reserve.

They are fantastic looking signs.

But who decided to call it the Stormwater reserve?

Could they not have called it something a bit more appealing than that?? I know its a stormwater drainage system but Papamoa Reserve would have been just fine.

Re the road surface story in Papamoa (News, August 7), what about the shoddy job done on Gravatt Rd?

They took up all those bricks and then re-surfaced with some cheap chip seal and some with hot mix smooth surface. After all that work and disruption, workers were back there a week later filling in pot holes. Who makes these decisions?

Gravatt Rd is now a major road in Papamoa which is heavily used to get to Sandhurst Dr. Do a good job and re-seal all of it with hot mix.

All subdivisions should all be hot mix. Papamoa pays how much in rates every year?

(Abridged)

Rob Clark

Papamoa

