Ian Young writes, (Letters, August 17) assisted suicide becomes legalised murder.

Murder, by definition, is "the intentional or unlawful killing of one person by another".

It is also without the victim's consent and usually with violence.

The End of Life Choice Bill gives individuals the choice to end a life currently lived with pain and with loss of quality of life.

Euthanasia is defined as "the practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and unbearable suffering". Literally, euthanasia is a Greek word meaning "good death".

