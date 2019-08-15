Ironing out the last of the bad habits of a season of club rugby will be highest on the agenda for the finalised Steelform Wanganui Heartland team in their last preseason match and first Cooks Gardens game against Wellington Development XV on Saturday.

Coach Jason Caskey has settled on his wider squad of 30, with four forwards coming out of the group named last weekend before the away victory over Hawke's Bay Saracens, including some who have other commitments.

Kieran Hussey and Ranato Tikoisolomone move to the Wanganui Toyota Development XV, while youngsters Jason Myers and Josefa Rokotakala, initially named

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.