Lizzie Marvelly's column (Opinion, August 10) about referenda being costly and time-consuming needs a clear response.

Democracy is a precious gift. Our forefathers and foremothers - both Māori and European - fought and served for this country against the tyranny of two world wars to protect our rights as citizens of this country to have our say on who governs us and what we want to see happen.

Euthanasia, abortion, and cannabis law reform are too life-changing for just 120 parliamentarians to exercise their conscience votes on. They are saying they know better.

Well, they don't. Four million people need their right to have their say on these important issues.

NZ First is right on target requesting binding referenda for these matters. In Switzerland direct democracy allows any citizen to challenge any law approved by the Parliament or, at any time, propose a modification of the federal constitution.

We should surely consider the Swiss method as a proper means of democracy in our country.

We voters are intelligent people, you know, and are capable of making good consensus decisions.



Laurie Sanders

Tauranga



Services also needed



So the city council has reached another high in building consents - $709 million (News, August 9 ).

Sadly we haven't heard of any dollar amount being approved for infrastructure to support these consents.

But we have heard how much money has been wasted on trying to fix a simple problem with the slip lane at Welcome Bay. (Abridged)

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

