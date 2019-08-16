The managing director of the company tasked with pulling down the fire-ravaged Thain's building says the building is "fragile".

"You touch one piece and the whole building moves," Central Demolition's Ian Butcher says.

Workers are being very careful as they work to demolish the building at 1 Victoria Ave continues.

The entire interior of the building at the southern end has been completely gutted, and there is nothing left to support the walls, Butcher says.

"It is a lime mortar brick construction with bond beams around it and the bond beams have been tied in a full circle around the

