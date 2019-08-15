BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The forecast thunderstorms and strong winds stayed away and the punters who turned up to Ruakākā Racecourse last Sunday enjoyed a day of racing marred only by a few wintry showers.

Racing club manager Rebecca Swords said the Sunday roast lunch went down a treat with patrons and on-course caterers Tee Cafe put up a generous, hearty meal that helped guests combat the winter chills as they watched thoroughbred racing from the comfort of the club's Bonecrusher lounge.

The next day of racing at Ruakākā is the Harcourts Hats, Heels and Handbags for Hospice on August 31. Bookings are open

