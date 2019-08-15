BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The forecast thunderstorms and strong winds stayed away and the punters who turned up to Ruakākā Racecourse last Sunday enjoyed a day of racing marred only by a few wintry showers.

Racing club manager Rebecca Swords said the Sunday roast lunch went down a treat with patrons and on-course caterers Tee Cafe put up a generous, hearty meal that helped guests combat the winter chills as they watched thoroughbred racing from the comfort of the club's Bonecrusher lounge.

The next day of racing at Ruakākā is the Harcourts Hats, Heels and Handbags for Hospice on August 31. Bookings are open now. Tickets include a three-course lunch, beverage package and race book. And $10 from each ticket sold will go to North Haven Hospice, in addition to funds raised on the day.

Visit www.ruakakaracing.co.nz for details, and book through the club at (09) 4327249 or email info@ruakakaracing.co.nz. The racing club organise a free bus service from town every race day.

Exercise fundraiser for dogs

Ruakākā Dog Rescue is partnering with Gritzone Exercise Specialists for a unique family fun fundraiser on September 8 at the Whangārei Indoor Cricket Centre. Sign up for exercises and activities tailored for all ages, abilities and fitness levels to raise money to help the dogs of Ruakākā. Tickets are $15 for adults, under-13s a gold coin donation. Visit the Ruakākā Dog Rescue facebook page for more details.

Weightlifters raising funds

Bream Bay's small secondary school weightlifting team is still fundraising hard to finance a trip to Wellington next month for the New Zealand Secondary School's weightlifting competition.

The six-student team, who train with the New Zealand Weightlifting Academy in Ruakākā, will travel south with four coaches and hope to raise enough money to pay for travel and accommodation.

Bream Bay secondary school weightlifters Luca Melia (left), Shay Aull, Leah Bucknell, Josh Lansdown, Alyssa can Gelder, holding Jayde van Gelder. Photo / Toni Sturt

Any money left over will go towards food and uniforms. The students have been busy sizzling sausages, selling raffle tickets, baking cakes to sell plus running a givealittle page. This Saturday and again on August 24, look out for them outside the Regent Countdown in Whangarei where they'll be cooking more sausages and selling cakes.

Students win Spirit trophy

Ten Bream Bay College students took on the Spirit of Adventure sailing challenge last month – and for the second year in a row, carried off the Trophy Voyage Award.

Bream Bay College's Spirit of Adventure trophy winning team: Tai McCullum (back, left), Reef D'Ath-Rukuwai, Kiera Carroll, Anna Brady, Karli Babe-Vercoe, Orlando Jones, Isaac Jamieson (front, left), Max Whitehead, Amy Swanson, Zara Jacobson. Photo / Ally Jamieson

Bream Bay College's Spirit of Adventure team leading the raft race. Photo / Supplied.

They competed against teams from Westlake Boys, Ashburton College and Wanganui Girls in ship handling, raft racing, cryptic quizzes, and a water race. They led the competition from start to finish.

Croquet Club ceilidh a hit

Waipū's Croquet Club's second fundraising ceilidh of the year was another hit – organisers say the winter ceilidh last week was well attended by a mix of old and young, with a great turnout including people from outside Waipu.

Dancers enjoy a Circassian Circle at Waipu's Croquet Club fundraising ceilidh. Photo / Supplied

Smiling faces packed the dance floor as people learned new steps and dances and had a great time, says organiser Pat Hadlee. The musical fundraiser brought in $1400 towards building a new clubroom for the croquet club.

Fiesta fundraiser for netballers

Waipū Senior Netball Club is holding a Mexican Fiesta Casino Night this Saturday at the Celtic Barn – doors open 6.30pm, tables open 7.30pm. Tickets are $30, for over 18s only, and include casino chips and food. Bar opens 6.30pm, cash only and there are prizes for the best dressed.

Seafarer's AGM

Mission to Seafarers holds its Annual General Meeting at 3pm today at the Seafarer's Centre on Ralph Trimmer Drive at Marsden Pt. All welcome.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.