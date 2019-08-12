The Whanganui men will go hunting their second Hockey Manawatu title this season after locking in their berth for the Premier Group B final after a 5-3 win over College B at the Twin Turfs on Saturday.

Already the Premier Reserve champions, Whanganui's win took them to a 4-2 record in Group B to secure second place after top qualifier High School Hockey Club A (5-1), but more importantly, they will receive automatic qualification back into Premier for the start of the 2020 season.

That is unless, as senior player Calum Wilbur pointed out, the goal posts get moved on

