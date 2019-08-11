With 10 minutes to go in the first half, Versatile Wanganui City would have been thinking about heading to the sheds to plot building on a well-earned 1-0 lead.

Things change, though.

By the break the home side were three goals in arrears after Red Sox Manawatu piled on four goals in a nine-minute scoring spree which included a seven minute hat-trick to Fletchar Leslie.

It was a blitz City never recovered from as the Palmerston North side took out Saturday's Federation League match 4-1 at Wembley Park in an upset of sorts.

Red Sox sit two rungs below City

