Steelform Wanganui coach Jason Caskey had the kind of headache he enjoys this evening – who to leave out of a talented squad finding some form?

The shadow Heartland squad travelled over to Napier and picked up an impressive 36-17 win over the Hawke's Bay Saracens, the same side that had raised a collective 154 points in two recent thrashings of Wanganui's neighbours Horowhenua-Kapiti and King Country.

Caskey and assistant coach Jason Hamlin were able to give around 25 players a run, and it will be a hard choice to cut the wider squad by four players to a final

