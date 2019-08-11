With pride to play for in the fifth/sixth Whangārei Netball Centre premier competition playoff, Naumai and Wahine Toa certainly made it entertaining.

The two teams, who have struggled with injury and player availability all season, battled in the first of three quarterfinals on Friday night at ASB Stadium. After an unconvincing first quarter from both sides, Naumai were able to take the ascendancy and hold on for a 57-48 win.

Neither Naumai nor Wahine Toa were able to contend the premier final after they finished fifth and sixth respectively after the regular season. After leading by just two in the

