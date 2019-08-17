It's hard to argue with the numbers and when it comes to futsal, the numbers paint a pretty clear picture.

As reported by RNZ a week ago in a piece which examined the history and proliferation of the five-a-side football hybrid sport, futsal participation has increased by over 350 per cent since 2010.

There are now 28,000 players across the country in a sport which is emerging as one of the most popular competitive and social indoor sports across all ages.

As a keen fan of the sport and one who has played through high school in competitive and social

