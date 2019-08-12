Opening up about mental health and wellbeing has traditionally been difficult for Kiwi men. Because of this, more organisations are encouraging men to talk about their mental health. Last week, the Radio Hauraki team stayed silent for their No Talk Day initiative which focused on men's mental health. One advocate who has travelled the country to get men to talk believes isolation is one of the biggest drives to suicide. He offers tips on how to effectively ask someone if they are okay.

A Tauranga mental health advocate says isolation is part of a silent crisis following the to encourage others to speak up about men's mental illness.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHERE TO GET HELP: