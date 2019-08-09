COMMENT

Mending the planet is looking increasingly unachievable. I want to help but it's becoming more difficult by the day.

As I write, there is quite unsettling news out of the Buller district. If the heavy seas continue, there will be a landfill washout worse than the earlier Fox one. By the time you read this, it may have already happened.

What could make it worse than the Fox event is the fact that this landfill contains 50s and 60s industrial waste staples such as asbestos and lead paint. Tasman sea creatures are going to love that.

Mother Crayfish: Eat

