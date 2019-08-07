Did Brett Angell step down from his Central Football position or was he given a shove?

For now, Angell will only say his departure was an emotional one.

Last season's Hawke's Bay United coach, Brett Angell, is no longer on the payroll of Central Football and was released from his job early last month.

Angell this week confirmed he had officially finished in the role of football development manager but was still in the throes of tying up a few loose ends with the amateur parent body in the catchment area.

"At the moment it's still ongoing and

