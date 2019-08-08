College Team Win Hockey Tournament

Bream Bay College's mixed hockey team won the southern zone Greenwood Shield tournament this week for the first time since 2015. They faced off against teams from Otamatea High School, Rodney College and Mahurangi College at the Warkworth hockey turf. The last game of the day was Bream Bay versus Mahurangi and with both teams having two wins under their belt, it was the perfect finale to the day as the win would determine the top tournament team. Mahurangi have won the shield nine times in the past 10 years and as their all-male team took to the turf with Bream Bay's mixed Year 9-12 players, it looked like they might make it their 11th title. But Bream Bay lifted their game, and striker Blake van Cingel found his way past the goalie twice. Mahurangi managed one goal but couldn't find an equaliser, and Bream Bay claimed the silverware.

Students and teachers touch Bream Bay College's new mural after its blessing. Photo/Ella Buckle

New mural for College

Bream Bay College has a new mural greeting visitors and students alike, designed and created by five Year 8 and 9 pupils. Tamihana Sergeant, Orlando Hita-Duval, Te Atirau Menary, Kayden Taniwha and Potiki Shaw collaborated with artist Mike Tuapaea of Wheku Design and Aro Training, supported by Daniel Hughes from Man Alive over 10 weeks, painting ply cutouts and layering them on to the building. The message of the mural is that we are all connected to a life force, both physical and spiritual. A tree in the centre represents whakapapa (family tree) with roots spread wide, showing that we need strong roots to weather the storms of life. At the tips of the root system are manaia (spiritual guardians). In the branches are manopare kōwhaiwhai patterns, referring to tenacity, perseverance and resilience and a background pattern represents protection. On either side of the tree are two kaitiaki (guardians).

Advertisement

Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Club's new life members, Tania Ahrens and Andrew Forsythe. Photo/Dawn Dutton

Surf Club celebrates new life members

Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club welcomed two new life members last weekend, Tania Ahrens and Andrew Forsythe. Ahrens became involved with the club around 13 years ago when her eldest daughter was 10 – with four children, she and husband Peter became active members of the Junior Surf programme. Ahrens became a lifeguard in 2011 and in 2012 did her first Surf Official course to support her family and other Ruakākā competitors. She continued her training and now officiates throughout New Zealand. Ahrens joined the club committee in 2012, stepping up to Club Captain within a year, a role she still holds. Forsythe also joined the club as a Junior Surf parent when his two daughters began as members. He began coaching junior surf in 2010 and in 2011 completed his Surf Coaching award, and still coaches Junior Surf's B group. He became vice president, then chairman, in 2013 – a role he still holds. He trained as a lifeguard and in addition to his committee and coach roles, has performed a record number of 142 hours as a lifeguard – the next person on the list of logged hours has completed 102.

People enjoying the Waipu Lions Seniors Lunch last Sunday. Photo/Juanita McGoldrick

Thank you lunch for Waipu seniors

Around 130 of Waipu's mature residents enjoyed a midwinter meal last Sunday at the Waipu Coronation Hall, courtesy of Waipu Lions. Lions have run the event for the past 10 years, originally as a dinner but for the past three years as a midday meal. Lions member Juanita McGoldrick says the meal is to thank seniors in the community for their contribution. "And so that they can come along to catch up with friends or make new friends if they are new to the area." On the menu were 20 roast chickens, a leg of ham, potatoes, kumara, pumpkin, peas, carrots, bread rolls, apple shortcake, cheesecakes, icecream, cream and fruit salad, along with 36 litres of fruit punch. The food was all purchased and paid for by the Lions and more than 20 Lions members helped on the day to cook, serve and clean up.

Sunday Race Meet

Ruakākā Racing holds its only Sunday meet of the year this weekend – a great chance to attend for those who have Saturday sports commitments. It's also an opportunity for teams or clubs who have finished their competition to get together for an end of season celebration. For $25 per person you can have a two-course roast lunch and sweet treats, along with two beverage vouchers and enjoy a day of racing. Tables are for 8-10 people – book a whole table for your group, or smaller groups and couples can share tables. Larger groups of 40-60 people may be able to book a private room. For information on booking email info@ruakakaracing.co.nz or call 432 7249 or 027 433 4498.

Waipu mixed open golf tournament

Waipu Golf Club is holding a mixed open tournament this Saturday. Entry is $25 for 18 holes, $15 for nine holes. Multi-tee start at 9.30am. Heaps of spot prizes. To enter, email waipu@golf.co.nz or call 432 0259.

Advertisement

Quiz fundraiser for junior hockey teams

The quiz night fundraiser for Bream Bay College's Year 7 and 8 hockey teams heading for AIMS games in Tauranga next month is coming up on August 14 at the Waipu Razza. Tables are $60 for a team of six, prizes for doing well in the quiz and also for the first, second and third best dressed teams (sports theme fancy dress). There will also be raffles. Call 432 0028 to book a table and support these young Bream Bay hockey players.

Dessert night

Two Birds Cafe in Ruakākā is holding a dessert night this Saturday, 7pm-9pm. Come along and try a selection of sweet goodness, with a group or on your own. Call the cafe on 433 0277 to book a place.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.