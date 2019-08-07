Being the only woman on Western Bay Council, I believe very strongly about the need for all people to be treated equally.

As your correspondent (Letters, August 5) knows, Article 3 of the Treaty of Waitangi gave us equality.

To participate in our democracy, we all have to take the risk of winning or losing when we stand for elected positions. Equality is the corner stone of democracy.

I am fully aware of the social needs for many in our community, I love the work our Māori Wardens do, and local government works together with government to achieve progress for those who are struggling too.

But you cannot expect the ever-suffering ratepayer to solve all the social ills of society. Ratepayers are being leaned on too much as it is.

It is the government's responsibility, after all they are presently taxing everything on the pretext that they know best, but too many of those taxes are hurting the people they pretend to represent.

Twisted ideology on a number of issues is threatening the standard of living for all New Zealanders and your correspondent is right that it is the people on limited incomes who are paying the price. Equality for all is vital, never forget it.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay of Plenty mayoral candidate



What's broke

To date, you've devoted many column centimetres to the many and varied infrastructure debacles committed by the Tauranga City Council in the recent past, but has anyone grasped the true reason for such happenings?

All, except the Durham St upgrade which was unavoidable, are devoid of one major component, in my view. Common sense - and none of the projects appear to have been really necessary.

I would suggest with respect, these jobs are better suited for a tradesman - like a plumber. They're past masters at fixing "what's broke".

Lastly I believe all such projects should be vetted by the kids at Tauranga Intermediate, they still have their full issue of common sense with no conflicting interests.

Don Sewell

Bethlehem



Inconvenient truth

Bryan Gould (Opinion, July 29 ) seems to conveniently forget that the majority of New Zealanders did not vote for his beloved Jacinda. His comments about Donald Trump are laughable, in my view - just look at the US economy.

Neil Harvey

Welcome Bay

