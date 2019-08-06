On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
However, Mikaere's biggest concern for Mauao's future was the possible infection of myrtle rust to the pohutukawa trees, as well as overpopulation of the tracks.
He said the next thing to consider was restricting the numbers of people going up the popular walking track to avoid "queues".
While many people were visiting Mauao, the animal pest control programme had seen an almost complete eradication of rabbits on the mountain. Rabbit numbers were the lowest since spiking to more than 800 in 2015. Now, it's under 100.
Bay pest controller Bridget Palmer said this was highly important for the wellbeing of the summit.
Palmer said getting rid of rabbits would bring the balance back into the natural environment and increase survival and diversity of native species and plants.