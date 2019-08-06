New figures reveal how many people are saying 'I do' atop Mauao.

Since December, six couples have been married on the Mount Maunganui mountain. The figures are part of a Mauao annual report presented at Tauranga City Council yesterday.

Wedding photographer Stacey Clarkson said it was quite common for couples to get their photos taken on Mauao. It was high on her list of requests.

However, Clarkson said she had not heard of too many couples braving the hike for their nuptials and it surprised her that people were.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The report, prepared by Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao, also detailed visitor

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.