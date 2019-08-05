The last thing that the Te Puke Fire Brigade expected when they were called to an animal rescue job on Sunday morning was to save Shogun, a huge breed puppy weighing over 50kg, from a ravine. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell spoke to the mischievous dog's owner and the fire brigade member at the center of the action.

Never mind a cat up a tree, it was a 56kg dog stuck in a ravine the Te Puke Fire Brigade were called to rescue over the weekend.

Shogun, an 18-month-old Leonburger, got stuck near a stream in a steep gully after escaping from his owner's property on Sunday morning.

While his breed are known for being gentle giants, the hefty pup is as mischievous as they come.

Advertisement

Shogun with his partner in crime, Moon. Photo / Jane Pordon

"He's very hyperactive. He will greet people by licking their ears," owner Jane Pordon of Te Puke said.

One of Pordon's other dogs, a Golden Retriever named Moon, was Shogun's partner in crime in the adventure.

Pordon said usually, when someone arrives and opens the gate, the dogs were secured to prevent escapes.

But when her husband returned home that morning, he could not find the dogs and assumed they were around the back of the house.

Shogun with his rescuers - Karl Simmons (left), Dan Turner, Reece Jordan, Matt Atchison, Blair Reeves. Photo / Supplied

Little did he know, the naughty canines were hiding behind trees near the gate and when it opened for the car, they made a run for it.

With a whiff of freedom, they disappeared into a neighbouring orchard.

"I walked around the orchard, I whistled, I called - nothing," Pordon said.

"My blood pressure was hitting the roof."

After about an hour of searching, Moon "materialised" - pale gold fur smeared with dirt - but partner in crime Shogun was not with him.

Pordon walked Shogun's father, Jeep, around the area and see if he could help sniff out the missing pup.

Jeep led her to the ravine. She could hear Shogun crying from the bottom.

The ravine was overgrown with slippery old leaves, branches and logs, and Pordon did not have a hope of retrieving him, so she called the fire service.

Shogun is back to normal after his adventure. Photo / Supplied

Te Puke Fire Brigade station manager Karl Simmons said it was a surprise to get a call to rescue a dog.

"The owner was telling me he was 56kg and I said, 'Oh, that's quite a large dog'."

Firefighters slid into the ravine and managed to carry Shogun out.

Simmons says it was refreshing to attend a job with a happy ending.

"He's a beautifully natured dog," he said. "He kind of cuddled into me once we made friends."

Pordon says the ordeal was like "water off a duck's back" and Shogun was back to normal after his adventure.

She thanked the fire brigade for their help.