The last thing that the Te Puke Fire Brigade expected when they were called to an animal rescue job on Sunday morning was to save Shogun, a huge breed puppy weighing over 50kg, from a ravine. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell spoke to the mischievous dog's owner and the fire brigade member at the center of the action.
Never mind a cat up a tree, it was a 56kg dog stuck in a ravine the Te Puke Fire Brigade were called to rescue over the weekend.
Shogun, an 18-month-old Leonburger, got stuck near a stream in a steepgully after escaping from his owner's property on Sunday morning.
While his breed are known for being gentle giants, the hefty pup is as mischievous as they come.