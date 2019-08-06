It is clearly obvious that the Tauranga council need to address the CBD/Strand.

I drove through town late Saturday morning and I noticed how so few people were walking around town. It was eerily quiet and there were a lot of car spaces.

The council splashed money on a kids' playground to attract people to the Strand but do these young families have the disposable income to spend? I would say not having been there myself.

The people with money are the older generations, we need to target this.

How do we do this?

We turn the Strand into pedestrian-only

