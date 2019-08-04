An inspired Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV have locked in a home Central North Island semifinal on the broad shoulders of their rampaging No 8 Semi Vodosese, who scored a quartet of tries in the 39-19 win over St Peter's Cambridge at the school grounds on Saturday.

Collegiate had temporarily seeded their top of the table spot to St Paul's Collegiate, after their previously scheduled match with Feilding High last Wednesday was postponed six days due to the funeral of Phillip Hourigan – the father of fullback Beau and international tennis standout Paige.

The young Hourigan still bravely fronted for his

Related articles: